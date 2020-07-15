MLB Bobby Valentine speaks on effects of COVID-19, and MLB restart

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Rangers, Mets, and Red Sox manager Bobby Valentine is working with Wizard World Virtual to give fans virtual experiences with their favorite players.

On Thursday, Valentine, along with former Yankees Roy White and Jim Leyritz, will interact with fans virtually and offer personal chats and personal videos for fans to purchase, in addition to a 45-minute chat with the MLB stars.

Today, along with discussing the event, Valentine discussed the effects of COVID-19 on the community and about the prospects of MLB completing their season.