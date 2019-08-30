Medical Examiner: Skaggs died of accidental overdose

FILE – In this June 29, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs throws to the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif. Skaggs died from a toxic mix of the powerful painkillers fentanyl and oxycodone along with alcohol in an accidental overdose, a medical examiner in Texas ruled in a report released Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KLAS) — Nearly two months ago, Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died in his hotel room. Now, a medical examiner in Texas has ruled that the 27-year-old pitcher died from an accident overdose from drugs and alcohol.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a report released Friday that Skaggs had the powerful painkillers fentanyl and oxycodone in his system along with alcohol when he died on July 1st. The autopsy listed the cause of death as a “mixed ethanol, fentanyl and oxycodone intoxication with terminal aspiration of gastric contents,” which essentially means Skaggs choked on his vomit while under the influence.

Skagg’s death has caused an outpouring of support from across the league. Just recently, MLB players came together to remember Skaggs during Players’ Weekend, with several donning the name “LOVE YOU TY” on the backs of their jerseys.

In their first home game after Skaggs died, the Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 13-0 on a combined no-hitter from Taylor Cole and Félix Peña. All the LA players were wearing Skaggs’ number and covered the mound with their jerseys after the victory. It was a day before what would have been Skaggs’ 28th birthday.