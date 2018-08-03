McGregor will make UFC return on Oct. 6 at T-Mobile Arena

UFC President Dana White officially announced the return of “The Notorious” Conor McGregor… And it’s happening in Las Vegas.

Conor McGregor will challenge for the UFC lightweight championship that he never lost on Oct. 6 at T-Mobile Arena when he faces current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor highlights a spectacular run of late-2018 fights in Las Vegas.

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin will have their much-anticipated rematch at T-Mobile Arena in September, while heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is expected to take on former champion Tyson Fury in November.

The UFC is scheduled to close out the year with a PPV that may feature a women’s super fight between champions Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes.

Needless to say, fight fans will have a very happy close to 2018.