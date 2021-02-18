LPGA coming back to Vegas with Bank of Hope Match Play

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — During the pandemic, some major sporting events left Las Vegas. But things may be changing.

The LPGA is coming back this spring. It’s been years since the ladies were swinging here, but Thursday, the tour announced they’re teaming up with the MGM to bring the Bank of Hope Match Play event to Shadow Creek this May.

Former major champion and Las Vegas resident Danielle Kang will play in this event, along with others from Vegas.

The field will include 64 of the best female golfers, playing one of the most prestigious courses in the country. The event takes place at the end of May and will feature match play, so the field will be whittled down to the final two on Sunday.

Golfers will be swinging for a share of the $1.5 million purse.

They are hoping for fans by the end of May. The last time we walked that course, Phil Mickelson was playing Tiger Woods in a one-day winner-take-all made for television event.