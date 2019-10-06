Zuma Las Vegas hosts Golden Knights first team dinner of 2020 season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights are having a picture-perfect run so far, and what better way to celebrate than with the first team dinner of the 2020 season?

Zuma Las Vegas hosted the squad and their dates on Saturday night in a beautiful, private dining room overlooking the iconic Strip. The menu was brimming with all sorts of delectable bites, including Golden Toro Maki, a sushi roll topped with 24-karat gold leaves (wonder who that’s a nod to?)

Credit: Zuma Las Vegas

Credit: Zuma Las Vegas

If you’d like to experience the contemporary Japanese cuisine our hometown heroes had the pleasure to, visit Zuma’s website for reservations and information.

The Knights’ next game is next Tuesday, Oct. 8, when they host the Boston Bruins at T-Mobile Arena.