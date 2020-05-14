Wynn Las Vegas Golf Course to open Monday

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 03: A view from behind the green on the 201 yards, par 3, 11th hole at the Wynn Golf Club on November 3, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (May 14, 2020) – Wynn Las Vegas announced today it will welcome guests back to the Wynn Golf Club beginning Monday, May 18, 2020. The 18-hole championship golf course will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tee times reservations must be made in advance by calling 702-770-4653.

Summer green fees per player, per round are:  $250 for local residents, Monday – Thursday  $300 for non-locals, Monday – Thursday  $375 for all players, Friday – Sunday; no local rate

The Wynn Golf Club will resume operation under Phase 1 of the Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery reopening plan from Governor Steve Sisolak. Please note that the remainder of Wynn and Encore Las Vegas will remain closed as the Company continues to follow direction from the Governor and Nevada gaming regulators on any future reopening efforts.

The course’s comprehensive new health and sanitation protocols will help ensure guest safety at every point while maintaining the course’s beautiful and unique playing experience. Signature amenities remain with enhanced sanitation and social distancing measures, including the on-course food and beverage service, world-class caddie program, complimentary loaner clubs from Callaway Golf, private lithiumpowered golf carts, and much more.

Additional information on the health safety program at the Wynn Golf Club is included in the complete Wynn Las Vegas Health and Sanitation Program developed in consultation with leading public health medical professionals and fellows of Georgetown and Johns Hopkins Universities. The full plan can be viewed at: www.visitwynn.com/documents/Wynn-Health-Plan.pdf.

As the only resort golf course on the Las Vegas Strip, the 129-acre Tom Fazio course was redesigned in 2019 to feature eight all-new holes and 10 revamped holes set among lush landscapes unique to desert golf that include several water features and streams, 100,000 shrubs, and 7,000 mature trees. Significant changes begin on the first hole, which has been rerouted from its original design to dogleg right instead of left. Highlights include a 486-yard par 4 (no. 16) and a par 5 (no. 11) that tops out at nearly 600 yards. The signature 18th hole has been transformed from a par 4 to a par 3, which can be stretched to 249 yards, culminating on the green framed by a 35-foot-tall by 100-foot-wide waterfall.

For more information about the Wynn Golf Club please visit www.wynnlasvegas.com.