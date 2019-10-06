Wynn Golf Club to cost over $500 per round

by: Lucas Wright

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Wynn will soon be one of the most expensive places to play golf in America. According to a report in the LA Times, the course will reopen next week and cost $550 for one round of play.

The luxury experience is said to include high-tech golf carts, caddies and even Rolls Royce cars that pick up off-property guests.

The course has been closed since 2017, when then-CEO Steve Wynn shut it down to build a massive lake in its place. According to the report, Wynn resorts lost $10 million to 15 million in the time the course has been closed.

The course debuts Friday, October 11. Click HERE for more information.

