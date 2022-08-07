LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s plenty to gain, of course, when the World Series of Poker’s online festival begins Aug. 14. For Las Vegas, it means more entries for the in-person WSOP Tournament of Champions that returns to the city in the summer of 2023.

Each bracelet winner from WSOP Online 2022, both international and domestic, will earn a seat at the Tournament of Champions during the 2023 WSOP in Las Vegas.

The final table of the World Series of Poker Main Event in July was at Bally’s Event Center.

The event is billed as the largest online poker festival in the world, and it offers gold bracelet tournaments on WSOP.com in the United States from Sept. 10 to Oct. 18 and on GGPoker.com for those outside the U.S. from Aug. 14 to Sept. 27.

The 53rd WSOP on the Strip awarded $347.9 million in prize money to nearly 200,000 entrants, including $10 million to Main Event winner Espen Jorstad of Norway.

For the third time, GGPoker will host to the $5,000 No-Limit Hold’em World Championship, known better to poker players and fans as the WSOP Online Main Event. That event, which still holds the Guinness Book of World Records mark for prize pool in an online poker tournament, again features a $20 million prize pool guarantee.

More information including the comprehensive schedule and live streaming schedule, is at wsop.com/2022/online or ggpoker.com/tournaments/wsop-online-2022/.

Schedules are subject to change.