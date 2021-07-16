Wold vs. the world: Homegrown star drafted by NY Mets, ready to play at professional level

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — He’s the definition of a hometown hit. Raised deep in the heart of Henderson, Jack-Thomas Wold blasted Basic High School to their first state title in three decades, and then, with Jack, they went back-to-back.

JT was just beginning. He won a legion world series repping the 702 and then became the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year an unprecedented three times at UNLV.

Wold will tell his kids someday about the repeat titles, but wait until they see the Rebel tape. Jack smacked pitches everywhere.

Tonight at 11 on @8newsnow , we feature a Southern Nevada baseball story soaked in success. @JackThomasW19 excelled at Basic, @unlvbaseball and today signed his first contract. pic.twitter.com/TGuhL7HDXD — Jon Tritsch (@hometownJT) July 17, 2021

In 2021, he batted .429. There are 7000 D-1 baseball players. Only five had a higher average.

The Mets drafted Wold in the 12th round. He is the first rebel to be drafted since 2019, and he is going to swing a bat full of belief.

From his very first days on the desert diamond, Jack-Thomas thrived. Now, the city can see Wold take on the world.