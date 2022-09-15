LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Connecticut Sun will be trying to make history Thursday night when they meet the Aces in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals.

In 15 such instances, never has a team come back to win when trailing 2-0 in the best-of-five Finals.

Given his team’s situation, Sun coach Curt Miller says it’s probably unwise to look at the big picture.

“That becomes overwhelming and daunting and feels, at times, bigger,” Miller said. “It’s too big. So you’ve got to drill it down and we’ll get back to work with our preparation for Game 3, and all we talk about is Game 3. And in particular, all we are going to talk about is the first quarter, and that’s our approach.”

The Sun are 3-0 in elimination games this postseason, beating Dallas on the road in Game 3 in the first round and then winning the final two games in the best-of-five semifinals against Chicago.

The Aces, meanwhile, are trying to win the first WNBA championship in franchise history. They lost in the Finals in 2020 to Seattle. In 2008, when the franchise was in San Antonio, it lost to Detroit.

Tipoff is 6 p.m. (ESPN) at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.