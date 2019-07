LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Aviators Right Fielder Skye Bolt talks with Ron Futrell of 8 News Now about the series against El Paso taking place this week.

It’s a battle for first place in the Pacific Coast League South. Bolt also talks about the new Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin and the fan support the team has seen in its first season in the Ballpark.The Aviators have been in Las Vegas for 37 seasons.

They are currently 2 games behind El Paso in the PCL Pacific South