Web Extra: Construction of Raiders Practice Facility

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Don Webb, the Chief Operating Officer for Stadium Event Co. talks to Kevaney Martin of 8 News Now about the construction of the Raiders practice facility in Henderson, Nevada.

The Raiders are playing their final season in Oakland and will move to Las Vegas in 2020. Games will be played in the new Allegiant Stadium near the Las Vegas Strip, but the Raiders offices and practice facilities will be in Henderson.

The facility is being built on 55 acres on St. Rose Parkway, near I-15. It’s estimated to cost $75 million. The Raiders will likely continue their Training Camp in Napa, CA because of the heat in Southern Nevada, but typically teams break Camp after the third week of preseason to move to their permanent facility.

This is the long, unedited version of the interview.