Web Extra: Brooks Koepka returns to Las Vegas Shriner’s Open

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The top golfer in the world is returning to play in Las Vegas this weekend. Brooks Koepka, the 2017 US Open Champion will join the group of golfers playing in the Shriner’s Open at the Tournament Players Club (TPC) Summerlin.

Koepka last played in Las Vegas in 2016, that was nearly a year before he won his first Major Tournament. This is the first time since 1988 that the world’s top player has competed in the Las Vegas PGA event.

This video is the unedited version of Koepka’s news conference prior to the start of the tournament.