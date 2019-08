LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Adam Lefkoe, popular host at the sports web site Bleacher Report is setting up shop in Las Vegas. He is hosting a podcast from the sports book at Caesars Palace.

Adam talks to Ron Futrell of 8 News Now and gives his thoughts on the upcoming NFL season and in particular, the upcoming season for the Raiders.

Adam also talks about the changing sports landscape in Las Vegas and gives details about his new show that will focus of sports betting.