WATCH: Oakland City Council meets to discuss keeping Athletics, Las Vegas remains potential destination for team

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Oakland City Council will vote on a proposal Tuesday that they hope will keep the Athletics in Oakland. Otherwise, Las Vegas is a strong potential.

The MLB wants the A’s out of the Oakland Coliseum. The proposal is a $12 billion plan that includes everything from a stadium to low incoming housing.

The team says both sides are about $500 million apart. If they can’t come together, the proposal to move the team to Las Vegas could gain some traction.

The A’s have looked at 20 potential sites here.

There is still no word on who would pay the $1 billion it would take to build a retractable dome stadium in Las Vegas.