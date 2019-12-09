Washington, Boise State set to square off in Las Vegas Bowl

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A top-25 team and a perennial PAC-12 contender are making their way to Las Vegas this holiday season. The Washington Huskies and Boise State Mustangs are set to take on each other in the Las Vegas Bowl on December 21.

This will be the second time the two teams have faced off in the Las Vegas Bowl, with the Mustangs winning that meeting 28-26 in 2012. This is the first rematch in Las Vegas Bowl history.

The main feature of this year’s match-up: Washington coach Chris Peterson will be coaching his final game with the university and it comes against his old school.

Peterson coached at Boise State for eight years before taking over at Washington. The retiring hall of famer led Boise State to national prominence, including two undefeated seasons. Peterson helped make his name with one of the most iconic plays in college football history, the “Statue of Liberty” two-point conversion, that capped off an undefeated season with a 43-42 Fiesta Bowl win over Oklahoma.

Now, his career will wrap up with one last dance at Sam Boyd Stadium. The kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 21.