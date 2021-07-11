Vinny Del Negro beats John Smoltz at Edgewood Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (AP) — Vinny Del Negro became the first basketball player to win the American Century Championship, birdieing the par-5 18th hole twice Sunday to beat John Smoltz.
Del Negro, the 54-year-old former NBA player and coach making his 20th appearance in the celebrity tournament, birdied the 18th in regulation to force a playoff and won with another birdie on the first extra hole. He won fours days after his father, Vincent, died in hospice.
Del Negro had a 20-point round at Edgewood Tahoe in the modified Stableford scoring event to match Smoltz at 69.
Del Negro had two birdies and two bogeys for an even-par 72 in conventional scoring. Smoltz had four birdies and eight bogeys in a 76. Tony Romo was third with 66 points.