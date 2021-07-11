Vinny Del Negro beats John Smoltz at Edgewood Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, NEVADA – JULY 11: Former NBA player Vinny Del Negro celebrates with the trophy after winning the final round of the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe South golf course on July 11, 2020 in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (AP) — Vinny Del Negro became the first basketball player to win the American Century Championship, birdieing the par-5 18th hole twice Sunday to beat John Smoltz.

Del Negro, the 54-year-old former NBA player and coach making his 20th appearance in the celebrity tournament, birdied the 18th in regulation to force a playoff and won with another birdie on the first extra hole. He won fours days after his father, Vincent, died in hospice.

Del Negro had a 20-point round at Edgewood Tahoe in the modified Stableford scoring event to match Smoltz at 69.

Del Negro had two birdies and two bogeys for an even-par 72 in conventional scoring. Smoltz had four birdies and eight bogeys in a 76. Tony Romo was third with 66 points.