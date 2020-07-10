VIDEO: First-of-its-kind ESports facility at Tuscan Highlands

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – ESports continues its rise in the Las Vegas Valley with the first ever ESports facility at a residential complex. Tuscan Highlands (which is in Southern Highlands) is building a large ESports facility for gamers to compete with others next to them, or around the world.

Gabrielle Wallace, Property Manager at Tuscan Highlights and Milo Campo, CEO at 8Bit ESports talked about the project and what it will bring to Las Vegas. Wallace talks about the interest by pro sports teams to live at Tuscan Highlands and Campo talks about the uniqueness of the project and how the gamers will be serviced. Click above to watch the video.

The luxury apartments are on the south end of the valley near I-15 and St. Rose Parkway. For more information go to: TuscanHighlandsVegas.com.