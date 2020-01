LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — What started as a hit segment on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” has now made its way to the Golden Knights. In a hilarious twitter video, some of the players, along with their dads, check out “Mean Tweets” that take cheap shots at the players.

"Find someone who loves you as much as Shea Theodore loves not having a full set of teeth" 😂



Sometimes people tweet mean things about our players. Sometimes those tweets get read on camera by the dads. Enjoy 😆 pic.twitter.com/IEYgEyKDOj — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 3, 2020

The targets of the Twitter trash talk were Ryan Reaves, Shea Theodore and Jonathan Marchessault. Even though their dads had to read the insults, each of them were quick to jump to their sons’ defense.

Check out the segment in the video above.