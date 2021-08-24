Vegas Knight Hawks are newest Indoor Football League team

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas has a new Indoor Football League teams, and its themes will sound familiar. Bill Foley, owner of the Vegas Golden Knights is also the owner of the new team. The Knight Hawks will be the 18th current and active member of the IFL.

“Our organization is thrilled to be bringing another pro sports franchise to Southern Nevada. Just like the Vegas Golden Knights and the Henderson Silver Knights, the Vegas Knight Hawks will be a team built to support the community they play in. Our games at the all-new Dollar Loan Center will be fun, affordable and have the best-in-class in-game experience.” Kerry Bubolz, Golden Knights President

The organization also announced that the team has hired Mike Davis as their first head coach in franchise history. Davis joins the Knight Hawks after serving as the Defensive Line Coach for the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts.