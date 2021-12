Vegas Knight Hawks 2022 indoor football schedule released

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Vegas Knights Hawks will begin their inaugural Indoor Football League season March 18 against the Northern Arizona Wranglers. The VKH will play their games at the new Dollar Loan Center Arena in Henderson, NV. The arena will seat 6,000 and ticket prices will start at $20.00.

CLICK HERE for more information.

2022 VEGAS KNIGHT HAWKS SCHEDULE

All dates and times subject to change. All times Pacific.

MARCH

Friday, March 18 vs. Northern Arizona Wranglers 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 27 vs. Tucson Sugar Skulls 1:00 p.m.

APRIL

Monday, April 4 @ Bay Area Panthers 6:00 p.m.

Friday, April 8 vs. Arizona Rattlers 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 16 @ Northern Arizona Wranglers 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 24 @ Green Bay Blizzard 3:00 p.m.

MAY

Sunday, May 1 @ Massachusetts Pirates 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 8 vs. Spokane Shock 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 14 @ San Diego Strike Force 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 21 vs. Duke City Gladiators 7:00 p.m.

JUNE

Saturday, June 4 @ Spokane Shock 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 11 vs. San Diego Strike Force 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 18 @ Tucson Sugar Skulls 6:00 p.m.

Friday, June 24 vs. Quad City Steamwheelers 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 2 vs. Bay Area Panthers 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 10 @ Arizona Rattlers 3:00 p.m.