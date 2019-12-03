Golden Knights trade fifth-round pick for Washington Capitals’ Chandler Stephenson

Washington Capitals center Chandler Stephenson (18), from Canada, skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Al Drago)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights announced their usual roster transactions Monday night, but this time, they included a huge acquirement. The team traded a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft for forward Chandler Stephenson of the Washington Capitals.

Stephenson gave the Capitals a major boost during the 2018 Stanley Cup, helping the team take the ultimate prize home.

The 25-year-old Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native has played all his 168 NHL games with Washington. He’s recorded 33 points to go with 16 penalty minutes. In 30 Stanley Cup playoff games, he recorded seven points to go with 10 penalty minutes.

Stephenson was the 77th overall pick in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, picked in the third round by Washington.