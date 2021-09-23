Vegas Golden Knights open training camp

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Vegas Golden Knights opened training camp at City National Arena in Summerlin Thursday. Fans were in the stands for the first time in a long time.

There were notable missing faces at the first practice. Fan-favorites Marc-Andre Fleury and Ryan Reaves were traded in the offseason. The Knights added other players through free-agent acquisitions and the NHL draft.

The Golden Knights have made the playoffs in each of their first four seasons, but the team hopes to take the next step this season.

Head coach Peter DeBoer says things are getting back to normal after back-to-back seasons with COVID restrictions and games with no fans or limited capacity.

“I’m excited to have a normal camp and a normal season,” said DeBoer. “It was so great to have fans in the building last year in the playoffs and the excitement. The game’s not the same without full buildings. We were fortunate enough to get to that last year, and it was awesome.”

The Golden Knights will hold additional practices at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 24 and Saturday, Sept. 25, before opening the preseason schedule with a 7:00 p.m. game Sunday against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena. Fans must wear a mask or face covering while in attendance.

The Golden Knights will play seven exhibition games before hitting the ice for real Oct. 12, when they host the expansion Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena.