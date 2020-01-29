Vegas Golden Knights name Steve Spott as new assistant coach

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights have announced the hire of Steve Spott as the team’s new assistant coach. Spott previously worked as an assistant coach under Pete DeBoer in San Jose.
DeBoer was named the Knights’ new head coach just two weeks ago.
Spott boasts a lengthy tenure in hockey, according to NHL.com, working with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Toronto Marlies (the Maple Leafs’ American Hockey League team) and the Kitchener Rangers and Plymouth Whalers in the Ontario Hockey League.
The partnership between DeBoer and Spott harkens back to the late 90s, when they coached the Whalers.
Spott is a native of Toronto and played hockey at Canada’s Colgate University.
Welcome to Vegas, Coach Spott!