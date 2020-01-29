Vegas Golden Knights name Steve Spott as new assistant coach

GLENDALE, AZ – OCTOBER 02: Assitant coach Steve Spott of the San Jose Sharks on the bench during the NHL preseason game against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on October 2, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights have announced the hire of Steve Spott as the team’s new assistant coach. Spott previously worked as an assistant coach under Pete DeBoer in San Jose.

Steve Spott has been named an assistant coach with the Golden Knights#VegasBorn https://t.co/sehOyLDsvx — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 28, 2020

DeBoer was named the Knights’ new head coach just two weeks ago.

Spott boasts a lengthy tenure in hockey, according to NHL.com, working with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Toronto Marlies (the Maple Leafs’ American Hockey League team) and the Kitchener Rangers and Plymouth Whalers in the Ontario Hockey League.

The partnership between DeBoer and Spott harkens back to the late 90s, when they coached the Whalers.

Spott is a native of Toronto and played hockey at Canada’s Colgate University.

Welcome to Vegas, Coach Spott!