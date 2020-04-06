Vegas Golden Knights’ AHL team signs free agent defenseman Zack Hayes

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 08: Jon Merrill #15 of the Vegas Golden Knights skates on the ice during a break in the third period of a game against the Boston Bruins at T-Mobile Arena on October 8, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bruins defeated the Golden Knights 4-3. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights American Hockey League affiliate has signed free agent defenseman Zack Hayes to an AHL contract for the 2020-21 season.

Hayes recently finished his career in the Western Hockey League with the Prince Albert Raiders and served as the team’s captain this season. He tied for a team-high plus-37 after leading the team to a 36-18-10 record (82 points), which led the WHL’s Eastern Conference.

The Calgary, Alberta native finished with 79 points (15 G, 64 A) to go with 322 penalty minutes in 272 games with Prince Albert in parts of five seasons (2015-20).

Zack Hayes, Defenseman:

Height: 6-3

Weight: 218 lbs.

Age: 20

Shoots: Left

The VGK’s AHL team will be based in Henderson, Nevada.