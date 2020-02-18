Vegas beats Caps for 3rd straight win; Ovi stuck on 698

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Washington Capitals during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Max Pacioretty scored his team-high 27th goal and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Washington Capitals 3-2.

Nick Holden and Reilly Smith also scored for the Golden Knights, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves.

Alex Ovechkin remained stuck on 698 career goals after being held without a point for the fifth consecutive game, his longest drought of the season.

It was Vegas’ third-straight victory, and it improved to 7-3-2 since coach Pete DeBoer took over for Gerard Gallant, who was fired on Jan. 15.