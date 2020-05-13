USTA Nevada announces free tennis campaign

LONG BEACH, CA – MAY 11: The city allowed tennis courts to reopen in Long Beach on Monday, May 11, 2020. L-R Suresh Gupta and Don Washington wore their masks while playing at El Dorado Park, even though they aren’t required on the court. The group of senior men play every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. They say they missed each other, the excersice and the friendly trash talk that comes with the game. Usually after 90 minutes on the court they would go share breakfast together. Even though they can’t do that yet, it’s good to have a piece of normal back. (Photo by Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images)

Las Vegas, NV — Tennis is among the few recreational activities that community members will be allowed to begin effective Friday, May 1st, according to Governor Sisolak’s recently amended “Stay at Home” order. “Relaxing restrictions on outdoor activities including golf, pickleball, and tennis, long as they do it safely and in a way that prevents the spread of COVID-19.” To support those who lost their jobs or are low on funds, the United States Tennis Association in Nevada is doing a “FREE TENNIS” campaign on their Facebook page to make free play available to the community.

The United States Tennis Association in Nevada has coordinated with tennis professionals and medical experts in the community to put together a group of Best Practices & Guidelines, augmented by the USTA National Task Force guidelines, to ensure that people’s recreational tennis play is done in a safe manner. These guidelines have been distributed to all tennis facilities in Southern Nevada and to the local teaching professionals, and can be found on our USTA Nevada Facebook page.

“We are extremely grateful to the Governor for considering tennis a social distancing sport that can be played safely under the guidelines we came up with, and I am extremely proud of our partnership with UMC CEO Mason Van Houweling , our board President Dr Daulat, and the collection of thirty five tennis leaders with USTA, USPTA and PTR, that worked together the last month to put these guidelines together,” said USTA – Nevada Director Ryan Wolfington. “Our sport and coaches are inspired by the opportunity to be a part of the solution, getting people fresh air, UV light, and the exercise to stimulate their immune systems and mental health.”

The USTA Nevada has a link on their Facebook page with details on how to take part in the cities FREE TENNIS campaign, to get people of all ages playing tennis in a safe way.