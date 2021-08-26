USC to face LSU in historic 2024 Vegas Kickoff Classic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Two of college football’s most historic teams will meet in Las Vegas in 2024. USC and LSU, two of the nation’s powerhouse football programs, will headline the Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium. The neutral-site game will take place over Labor Day weekend. Date and time will be determined at a later date.

“We are excited to announce this historic matchup that is sure to attract the sports world’s attention,” said John Saccenti, Vegas Kickoff Classic and SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl executive director. “Las Vegas is known for its big events and the Trojans vs. the Tigers kicking off the 2024 college football season at Allegiant Stadium may be the biggest game the state of Nevada has ever seen.”

“We are excited to participate in a matchup that will certainly be the marquee season opening game of the 2024 season,” said USC athletic director Mike Bohn. “It is a priority for us to deliver games that will energize our fans, and we are thrilled to bring this event and opponent to the west coast in a world-class facility and attractive location for our supporters. When our players choose to be Trojans, they know they will get to experience competition on the nation’s grandest stages, and this historic Vegas Kickoff Classic will be yet another such opportunity.”

The 2024 event will be the second Vegas Kickoff Classic, following this season’s inaugural matchup sponsored by Good Sam and featuring Arizona vs. BYU on Saturday, Sept. 4 at Allegiant Stadium. Tickets for the game can be purchased by visiting www.lvbowl.com. Anyone purchasing tickets for this year’s game will be added to the pre-sale priority list for the 2024 Vegas Kickoff Classic.