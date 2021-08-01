USA meets Mexico in CONCACAF Gold Cup final Sunday in Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A sold-out crowd will be at Allegiant Stadium for the final match in the CONCACAF Gold Cup which features teams from North and Central America and the Caribbean. This is the 7th time the two nations have met in the final with Mexico holding a 5-1 advantage in the 6 previous matches.

This will be the first time fans for a sporting event will fill Allegiant Stadium. The Las Vegas Raiders played without fans their entire 2020 season and UNLV football allowed 2,000 fans for some games.

Game time Sunday is set for 5:30 p.m.