UNLV running four deep with stable of backfield rushers

Local Sports

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

When was the last time UNLV Football had a dynamic duo on the gridiron and depth at the running back position?

The Rebels running backs have the potential to rule the Mountain West Conference with two explosive playmakers. Lexington Thomas broke out in 2017 with over 1,300 yards rushing and Charles Williams is back from an injury, the pair can give defensive coordinators fits with their versatility out of the backfield. There are two other runners with plenty of flash and looking to take the program to prominence.

8 News NOW Sports reporter Jon Tritsch has the story. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

Trending Stories