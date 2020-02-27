UNLV releases 2020 football schedule

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels football team has released its 2020 schedule, which will open at the brand new Allegiant Stadium. Led by first-year head coach Marcus Arroyo, the Rebels are welcoming a difficult non-conference schedule, featuring four teams who finished above .500 last year.

“The first word that jumps to my mind is ‘challenging,'” said Arroyo about a schedule that includes a school-record-tying nine teams coming off bowl trips. “Our pre-conference season is the most demanding in the Mountain West. In each game we play teams coming off big years and returning key starters.”

Below is a look at the full 2020 schedule:

DATE      OPPONENT
Aug. 29      CAL
Sept. 5       LOUISIANA TECH
Sept. 12     ARIZONA STATE
Sept. 19     at Iowa State
Sept. 26     BYE
Oct. 3         at San Diego State*
Oct. 10       WYOMING*
Oct. 17       at San Jose State*
Oct. 24       COLORADO STATE*
Oct. 31       at Boise State*
Nov. 7        FRESNO STATE*
Nov. 14       at Hawai’i*
Nov. 21       BYE
Nov. 28      UNR*
 
#Dates are subject to change
*Mountain West Game

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

Trending Stories