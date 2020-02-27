UNLV releases 2020 football schedule

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels football team has released its 2020 schedule, which will open at the brand new Allegiant Stadium. Led by first-year head coach Marcus Arroyo, the Rebels are welcoming a difficult non-conference schedule, featuring four teams who finished above .500 last year.

“The first word that jumps to my mind is ‘challenging,'” said Arroyo about a schedule that includes a school-record-tying nine teams coming off bowl trips. “Our pre-conference season is the most demanding in the Mountain West. In each game we play teams coming off big years and returning key starters.”

Below is a look at the full 2020 schedule:

DATE OPPONENT

Aug. 29 CAL

Sept. 5 LOUISIANA TECH

Sept. 12 ARIZONA STATE

Sept. 19 at Iowa State

Sept. 26 BYE

Oct. 3 at San Diego State*

Oct. 10 WYOMING*

Oct. 17 at San Jose State*

Oct. 24 COLORADO STATE*

Oct. 31 at Boise State*

Nov. 7 FRESNO STATE*

Nov. 14 at Hawai’i*

Nov. 21 BYE

Nov. 28 UNR*



#Dates are subject to change

*Mountain West Game