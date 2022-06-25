LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jean-Paul Hebert, an assistant at Texas for the past eight seasons, is the new golf coach at UNLV.

The athletic department announced Hebert as the replacement for longtime coach Dwaine Knight in a Friday news release.

Hebert (pronounced AY-bear) helped lead Texas to the NCAA national championship June 1 and also was part of the program’s national title in 2012 after joining the team as a volunteer assistant in 2010.

A former All-America selection as a golfer, Hebert was honored as the nation’s top assistant in 2020, winning the Jan Strickland Outstanding Assistant Coach Award.

Hebert thanked UNLV athletic director Erick Harper and school president Keith Whitfield. Harper said Hebert’s selection signaled a bright future for the program.

“I’ve had some great opportunities in the game of golf, and the opportunity here in Las Vegas is a special one,” Hebert said.

Hebert is the program’s third full-time coach. Michael “Chub” Drakulich was UNLV’s first full-time coach in 1972 before Knight took over in 1987.

Knight, who announced he would be retiring as the program’s coach last year, is a two-time national coach of the year and was selected to the Golf Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2002.

Hebert golfed at Texas from 1991 to 1994 and was a major contributor to the team’s second-place finish at the NCAA Championship his senior season.

Hebert also competed professionally and later worked for Golf Channel and CBS in live tournament production roles. He is also a member of the PGA of America.