LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Lose a game, and it stings. But UNLV running back Aidan Robbins has an approach that he figures works, win or lose.

“Nothing changes,” Robbins said. “I come back in, get right back to work. It’s not about who we play. It’s just how are you going to prepare for who you’re playing.”

Robbins and his teammates will be trying to rally Saturday against Air Force after a humbling 40-7 loss at San Jose State. Both UNLV and San Jose State entered the game unbeaten in Mountain West play, but the Rebels limped away beaten and slightly beaten up.

Quarterback Doug Brumfield left in the opening quarter with injuries to his ankle and head and did not return. Coach Marcus Arroyo said his QB is day to day.

Robbins said if Brumfield, who has been electric at times with his offensive contributions, cannot play, he’s comfortable with either Cameron Friel or Harrison Bailey as the starter for the Rebels’ homecoming matchup with Air Force (1-2 Mountain West, 4-2 overall). Kickoff at Allegiant Stadium is 7:32 p.m. (CBS Sports Network).

“I’m good with any three of them being in there,” he said.

Coach Marcus Arroyo said if Brumfield can’t go, he’ll use the week of practice to determine a starter. Friel seems the likely pick, since he played a lot last year and also played the majority of the game against San Jose State after Brumfield left.

“I think it’s a great week for these two to go after it, battle it out and see what we can do,” Arroyo said of Friel and Bailey.

As for getting knocked around by San Jose State, Arroyo said it happens. He’s still excited for his team’s prospects. At 2-1 in the Mountain West and 4-2 overall, good things still can happen, he said.

Defensive back Nohl Williams said the Rebels need to take a more excited, more enthusiastic approach. Opponents no longer see UNLV as weak. “The energy we got to bring has to be magnified 10 times more than we did at the beginning of the season,” Williams said.

Arroyo agreed, to a point. The Rebels’ overall approach has changed for the better. Growth in culture, work ethic, the way players act – “That’s all up from a year ago,” he said.

The mission Saturday versus Air Force? You’re going take it on the chin, Arroyo said. “You got to rebound. You can’t let one loss beat you twice.”