UNLV football player suffers heart attack during practice

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A UNLV football player is in the hospital after suffering a heart attack during a team workout Tuesday morning. Darran Williams is currently in a medically-induced coma, which is expected to last for 72 hours.

According to a statement from the UNLV Athletic Department, Williams had a “medical episode” during the warm-up of a team workout. Andy Rasmussen, the athletic director from Edmond Santa Fe High in Oklahoma where Williams attended, posted an update on Facebook. Rasmussen said Williams’ father reached out to update him on his son’s heart attack.

UNLV Senior Darran Williams

Rasmussen also said Williams is stable.

Williams is a senior runningback at UNLV. Williams’ family is by his side at a local hospital as he undergoes treatment.