UNLV announces Oregon’s Marcus Arroyo as new football coach

ARLINGTON, TX – AUGUST 31: Oregon Ducks Assistant Head Coach Marcus Arroyo looks on during the AdvoCare Classic college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Auburn Tigers on August 31, 2019, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – UNLV Athletics announced on Twitter Wednesday that Oregon’s assistant coach, Marcus Arroyo, will be UNLV Football‘s new head coach. Arroyo is now the 12th head football coach in UNLV’s history.

Arroyo, 39, has been with Oregon for three seasons. He has been both the quarterbacks coach and assistant head coach with the Ducks. Oregon won the Pac-12 championship and will meet Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl.

UNLV Athletics says Arroyo is a strong recruiter, and was instrumental in bringing talent into the Ducks’ program. Oregon’s offense ranked 15th in the nation in scoring this season.

Arroyo is a native of Colfax, California, and was a three-year letterwinner at San Jose State University, where he played quarterback from 1998-2002.

The program says Arroyo will be formally introduced to the community on Friday, Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. in the Fertitta Football Complex’s Gaughan Family Dining Hall.