UNLV Basketball lands 5-star center from San Diego

Tuesday night’s biggest news came on Twitter when one of the top prep basketball players in the country announced his intentions in a simple tweet.



The seven-foot center Brandon McCoy announced that he’s going to play for UNLV.

The announcement had to be the best tweet Marvin Menzies has seen since arriving as head coach at UNLV. Menzies was confident he could land the big kid from San Diego, but had to beat out Arizona, Oregon and Michigan State for his services.

McCoy is rated as high as 10th to 15th best high school prospect in 2017 and ranked the 5th best center by ESPN.

The 18-year-old has size, mobility, rebounding potential and he’ll protect the rim.

Most importantly for the program, Menzies proved he can get five-star kids to southern Nevada that should attract others prospects in taking a serious look at UNLV.