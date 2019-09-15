Tyson Fury survives scare against Otto Wallin

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — His trunks were covered in blood, the ring was covered in blood and even the referees shirt was covered in blood, but still Tyson Fury walked away still undefeated. Fury knocked off Otto Wallin in 12 rounds by unanimous decision.

Wallin went straight to his game plan from the get-go, working Fury’s body and trying to pile up body shots early, but his strongest connection was a hard left-hand in the third round ended with a large cut above Fury’s eye. It set the tone for the rest of the fight.

Fury battled through the blood to turn the tide mid-way through the fight. He landed 127 power punches throughout the match, to Wallin’s 84.

Fury said he couldn’t see for the majority of the fight, but battled through it. He also praised Wallin for his persistence, saying he was a great competitor.

But now, all eyes — including Fury’s bloodied one — turn to what’s next on the schedule. The Gypsy King closed out his night by saying this:

“Deontay Wilder I want you next!”