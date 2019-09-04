Two-Minute Sports, Wednesday Sept. 4, 2019

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Ron Futrell with the latest Two-Minute Sports. The Raiders, Aviators in the Playoffs and Golden Knights going golfing are the topics.

The Raiders begin their new season Monday at home against the Denver Broncos. At last check that game is a ‘pick-em.’ The final episode of Hard Knocks on HBO was Tuesday and the show finally mentioned Las Vegas and the Raiders move from Oakland at the end of the broadcast.

The Aviators begin play in the PCL Playoffs tonight in Sacramento. It’s a best-of-five series. Game 3 will be Friday in Las Vegas, then Games 4 and 5 will be Saturday and Sunday, if necessary.

The Golden Knights are back in town preparing for Season Three. They played in a charity golf tournament today at TPC Summerlin and Chris Maathuis will have more on that tonight at 5, 6 and 11pm.