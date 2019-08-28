Two-Minute Sports, Wednesday Aug. 28, 2019

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas is preparing for a busy sports weekend, Ron Futrell of 8 News Now has the latest.

The Aviators have a 2 game lead over El Paso in the PCL Pacific South. There are only 6 games left in the regular season. Also, Aviators Manager Fran Fiordan has been named Manager of the Year in the Pacific Coast League.

UNLV Football is prepping for its season opener Saturday August 31. The Rebels are 24 point favorites at home against Southern Utah. Also, Utah plays at BYU on Thursday night.

The Raiders are hoping to go undefeated Thursday at Seattle. Ron also talks about the latest edition of “Hard Knocks” on HBO.