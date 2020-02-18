Two-Minute Sports: Tuesday Feb. 18

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – NASCAR comes to Las Vegas this weekend after leaving Daytona. Driver Ryan Newman is still in the hospital in serious condition after a crash near the end of the race. The Vegas Golden Knights are on a roll and it’s fight week in Las Vegas. Ron Futrell has today’s Two-Minute Sports.

Race crews leaving Daytona got a late start heading across the country to Las Vegas after Sunday’s rain delay at Daytona. Because of the delay the Thursday Hauler Parade down the Las Vegas Strip will not take place. Everything else should go as planned for this weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Knights are tied for first place in the Pacific Division after winning three straight at home. Thursday they play the Tampa Bay Lightening at T-Mobile Arena.

The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels play Colorado State at home tonight. Former Rebel players Danny Tarkanian will be on hand before the game signing copies of his book on his father, legendary basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian

Fights arrive today for the rematch between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. They fight Saturday night at the MGM Grand.