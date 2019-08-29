Two-Minute Sports, Thursday Aug. 29, 2019

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Two-minute sports for Thursday August 29, 2019. Ron Futrell of 8 News Now talks about the final weekend of preseason football and the Aviators run towards the playoffs.

On 8 News Now tonight at 7pm the Chargers and the 49ers meet in Santa Clara, CA. The Raiders play at Seattle against the Seahawks.

College football sees Utah playing at BYU in Provo, UT and the UNLV Rebels are 24 point favorites at home Saturday against Southern Utah.

The Aviators have a 2 game lead over El Paso in the PCL Pacific South with only 5 games left in the regular season. The Aviators play their final 4 regular season games against Tacoma at home beginning Friday.