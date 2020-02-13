Two-Minute Sports: Thurs Feb 13

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Golden Knights face a critical home stand beginning tonight. They take on the St. Louis Blues. UNLV falls to Nevada in OT last night and talk of a major soccer match at Allegiant Stadium in August. Ron Futrell has your Two-Minute Sports.

The Knights are in third place in the Pacific Division and have tough home games coming up against the Blues, Islanders, Capitals, Lightening and Panthers. This 5 game home stand will go a long ways towards seeing where the Knights stand in the NHL playoff race.

UNLV baksetball fell to Nevada in overtime last night 82-79. Rebels continue to struggle from the floor shooting only 29% from three point range.

The Washington Post is reporting that Barcelona and Real Madrid may open up Allegiant Stadium in August. This would be a match up between two of the world’s premier soccer teams. The match is also being considered for the new stadium being built in Los Angeles for the LA Rams, SoFi Stadium.