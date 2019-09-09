Two-Minute Sports; Monday September 9

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Ron Futrell has the Two-Minutes Sports for Monday September 9, 2019. The Raiders begin their new season after a crazy weekend of Antonio Brown issues. They play at home against Denver.

The Aviators lost in the first round of the playoffs, and UNLV Rebel football suffered it’s first loss of the season falling to 1-1. The Aces pulled off a win and have earned a bye in the first round of the WNBA Playoffs.

This is a busy sports week in Las Vegas. NASCAR comes to town, Heavyweight Tyson Fury fights at T-Mobile Arena and the Golden Knights begin workouts this weekend before their first preseason game on Sunday.