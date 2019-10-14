Two-Minute Sports: Monday October 14

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Knights win, the Raiders prepare for Green Bay and the Rebel football team pulls off a major upset, Ron Futrell of 8 News Now has the latest in Two-Minute Sports for Monday Oct 14, 2019.

The Vegas Golden Knights pulled off back-to-back wins over the weekend by finishing off the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 on Sunday night. Knights were 3 for 3 on the power play and Marc-Andre Fleury had another excellent game in the nets.

The Raiders had a bye week, but play at Green Bay on Sunday and Rebel football won at Vanderbilt on Saturday 34-10.