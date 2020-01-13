Two-minute Sports Jan 13, 2020

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A lot happening this Monday with the NFL Conference Finals set. Ron Futrell of 8 Sports Now has this preview. He also talks about the Vegas Golden Knights and their upcoming schedule and the college football National Championship game tonight between LSU and Clemson.

The Houston Astros were busted for stealing signs over a three-year period. The Astros GM and Manager were both suspended for a year (and then fired by the team) and the Astros were fined $5 million for the infraction.

The Vegas Golden Knights begin an 8 game road trip starting with Buffalo Tuesday night. The road swing is broken up by the NHL All-Star Game January 25 and 26th in St. Louis.