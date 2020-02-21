Two-Minute Sports: Friday Feb. 21

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – It’s a busy sports weekend in Las Vegas. Ron Futrell of 8 News Now has details on the Vegas Golden Knights success, NASCAR hits the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, there’s a Heavyweight Championship fight in town and the Rebel basketball team faces one of their toughest tests of the season.

The Knights have won 4 in a row after beating Tampa Bay on Thursday. In his first game with the Knights, new defenseman Alec Martinez scored a goal and got an assist. The Knights are now in first place in the Pacific Division and face Florida on Saturday at home.

NASCAR races this weekend at the LVMS. The Xfinity Race is Saturday, Cup Race on Sunday. On the minds of the racers will be the crash on the final turn of the Daytona 500 earlier this week where Ryan Newman escaped serious injury.

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury meet for the second time this weekend. The Heavyweight Championship fight takes place at the MGM Grand Garden. Wilder is a slight favorite. They fought to a draw in their first fight.

UNLV takes on San Diego State Saturday at the Thomas and Mack.