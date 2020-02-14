Two Minute Sports: Friday Feb. 14

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Vegas Golden Knights begin their homestand with a strong win in overtime against St. Louis, the American Hockey League (AHL) moves closer to a home in Henderson and the Rebels continue MWC play. Ron Futrell has Two Minute Sports for Friday February 14, 2020.

Jonathan Marchessault pulled off a great power play goal in overtime for the Knights to beat the defending Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues 6-5 at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday. Next up for the Knights are the New York Islanders on Saturday at home.

The Henderson Pavilion will become home to the Knights AHL franchise after the 6,000 seat arena is built on the site. The team will play the next two seasons at the Orleans Arena, then move to their new home in 2022.

Rebel Basketball hits the road to play at New Mexico, 3pm on Saturday.