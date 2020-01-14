Two-Minute Sports for Tuesday January 14

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Ron Futrell of 8 Sports Now with Two-Minute Sports for Tuesday Jan 14, 2020. Raiders’ Josh Jacobs wins the Offensive Rookie of the Year award from the Pro Football Writers Association.

Ron also talks about problems with Allegiant Stadium on the south end of The Strip and talks specifics about what is happening with the roof.

The Vegas Golden Knights head out on the road to Buffalo tonight, hoping to end their 3-game losing streak. The Knights will play their next 8 games on the road.

Ron also talks about the Houston Astros cheating scandal and how the Boston Reds Sox are also being investigated. The LA Dodgers lost the World Series in successive seasons to both teams who were involved with stealing signs from the Dodgers. The Astros have admitted it, the Red Sox are being investigated.