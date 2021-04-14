Two generations of Kruger coaches enjoy a day at the golf course

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Runnin’ Rebels are quickly rebuilding their program under the direction of Kevin Kruger. Many fans were excited to hear Kevin’s dad, Lon, is moving back to Las Vegas, too.

Both generations of Kruger coaches were part of the Korn Ferry Tour Pro-Am at Paiute Golf Resort Wednesday. Kevin played as the new face of UNLV basketball, and Lon was there enjoying retirement.

They enjoyed the sunshine and family time, with Kevin taking a break from a busy recruiting stretch, and Lon in town visiting before he leaves to see his other grandchildren. Both father and son are excited about the future of the Runnin’ Rebels. Kevin is working to fill the roster.

In 8 Sports Now’s first interview with Lon since retiring after 45 years, the 68-year-old says he’s excited to sit in the stands and watch his son work.

“One, it’s just to be very supportive, as any fan is going to be,” Lon said. “Kevin and I have always talked basketball; we’ll always do that. He’s got a staff. They’ll be supportive. They’ll help him, and they’ll listen to each other. Barb and I are excited about following and promoting the program in any way we can. You don’t think about them growing to the age they are at; you always think about them playing or in college, or whatever they are doing. They are off to such a great start, he and his staff, a lot of great young guys coming in through the portal. That’s going to be a part of the recruiting process going forward.”