Top teams from US, Mexico clash at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The top teams from professional soccer teams in the United States and Mexico square off Wednesday night at Allegiant Stadium. The Seattle Sounders of MLS take on Club León of Liga MX.

The tournament started with eight teams. This is the second straight year the final will be decided in Las Vegas. Next year’s tournament will begin with all 47 teams from both leagues.

Las Vegas has been mentioned as a potential site for MLS expansion. MLS commissioner Don Garber did not talk about that at his press conference ahead of the Leagues Cup Final.