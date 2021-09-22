Top teams from US, Mexico clash at Allegiant Stadium

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The top teams from professional soccer teams in the United States and Mexico square off Wednesday night at Allegiant Stadium. The Seattle Sounders of MLS take on Club León of Liga MX.

The tournament started with eight teams. This is the second straight year the final will be decided in Las Vegas. Next year’s tournament will begin with all 47 teams from both leagues.

Las Vegas has been mentioned as a potential site for MLS expansion. MLS commissioner Don Garber did not talk about that at his press conference ahead of the Leagues Cup Final.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge

Don't Miss

Trending Stories